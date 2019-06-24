XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2019 - 22:19 BST

Serie A Giants Start Testing Water Over Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld

 




Roma have started to test the water on a potential move to sign Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Giallorossi are expected to lose the services of centre-back Kostas Manolas soon, with the Greek defender tipped to join Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli.


 



Roma are now making plans to replace Manolas and while Real Betis' Marc Barta remains their priority target, the Italian giants are looking at Alderweireld.

The capital club have started to test the water over a swoop for Alderweireld, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.
 


Alderweireld has a release clause of £25m in his Tottenham contract which is active this summer and could move on from north London.



It is unclear if the Belgian defender is tempted by the idea of moving to Roma and what his personal terms would be.

But he has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and there is little sign of the Premier League side opening talks on an extension.
 


Alderweireld, 30, joined Tottenham in 2015 from Atletico Madrid, following a spell on loan at Southampton.
 