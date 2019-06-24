Serie A Giants Start Testing Water Over Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have started to test the water on a potential move to sign Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.



The Giallorossi are expected to lose the services of centre-back Kostas Manolas soon, with the Greek defender tipped to join Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli.













Roma are now making plans to replace Manolas and while Real Betis' Marc Barta remains their priority target, the Italian giants are looking at Alderweireld.



The capital club have started to test the water over a swoop for Alderweireld, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





Alderweireld has a release clause of £25m in his Tottenham contract which is active this summer and could move on from north London.







It is unclear if the Belgian defender is tempted by the idea of moving to Roma and what his personal terms would be.



But he has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and there is little sign of the Premier League side opening talks on an extension.





Alderweireld, 30, joined Tottenham in 2015 from Atletico Madrid, following a spell on loan at Southampton.

