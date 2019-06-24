XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2019 - 16:32 BST

Southampton Ready To Offload First Team Stars

 




Premier League side Southampton are prepared to offload at least five first team players, including Fraser Forster, Wesley Hoedt and Sofiane Boufal as they bid to overhaul the squad, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Saints are getting set for their first full season under Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and have purchased 21-year-old winger Moussa Djenepo from Standard Liege.  


 



There also have been suggestions that the Hampshire-based club have made a £14m bid for Birmingham City striker Che Adams.

Several changes have taken place within the Southampton executive board and those at the helm are set to embark upon a summer overhaul.
 


The club are prepared to sell at least five first team players as part of the shake-up. 



It is said that either Forster or Alex McCarthy will be shown the door, while Hoedt, Boufal, Cedric Soares and Guido Carrillo could also leave the club this summer.

The Southampton board hope to generate funds for transfers and wages by selling a few of their first team players, with the club said to be in the market for a striker, a centre-back and a full-back to bolster squad depth.
 


A club spokesperson has revealed that the team will go into the 2019/20 campaign with new goals and are motivated to achieve success.

The management team and operations remain unchanged and the club is looking forward with new focus and determination to a successful season.".

Southampton will commence their new league campaign on 10th August against Burnley at Turf Moor.   
 