Southampton Ready To Offload First Team Stars

Premier League side Southampton are prepared to offload at least five first team players, including Fraser Forster, Wesley Hoedt and Sofiane Boufal as they bid to overhaul the squad, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Saints are getting set for their first full season under Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and have purchased 21-year-old winger Moussa Djenepo from Standard Liege.













There also have been suggestions that the Hampshire-based club have made a £14m bid for Birmingham City striker Che Adams.



Several changes have taken place within the Southampton executive board and those at the helm are set to embark upon a summer overhaul.





The club are prepared to sell at least five first team players as part of the shake-up.







It is said that either Forster or Alex McCarthy will be shown the door, while Hoedt, Boufal, Cedric Soares and Guido Carrillo could also leave the club this summer.



The Southampton board hope to generate funds for transfers and wages by selling a few of their first team players, with the club said to be in the market for a striker, a centre-back and a full-back to bolster squad depth.





A club spokesperson has revealed that the team will go into the 2019/20 campaign with new goals and are motivated to achieve success.



“The management team and operations remain unchanged and the club is looking forward with new focus and determination to a successful season.".



Southampton will commence their new league campaign on 10th August against Burnley at Turf Moor.

