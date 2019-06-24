Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht Add Spurs Star To Transfer Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur flop Vincent Janssen during the ongoing summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Belgium.



Janssen, who made the switch to the Premier League from AZ Alkmaar in 2016, failed to hit the ground running in north London and has not won over Mauricio Pochettino.













The 25-year-old scored just twice in the league during his debut season for Spurs and was subsequently loaned out to Fenerbahce for the 2017/18 campaign.



However, poor performances and injuries have disrupted his development and the Dutchman made just three appearances off the bench during the recently concluded season.





Pochettino has already concluded that Janssen has no future at Tottenham and the club are desperate to offload him.







And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Janssen is on Anderlecht's radar as a possible addition.



The Belgian giants are aiming to add to their attacking options under Kompany, but may be unable to afford a permanent deal, meaning Spurs may have to agree to loan Janssen, or terminate his contract, which has a year to run, for any deal to happen.





Scoring goals was an issue for Anderlecht last season as they hit the back of the net only 49 times in 30 league games, and then eight times in their ten games in the Championship Group.

