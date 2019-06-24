West Ham Starting To Love London Stadium – Former Hammer

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United fans are starting to love the London Stadium, former Hammers captain Kevin Nolan believes.



The Premier League side left their former home Boleyn Ground for the London Stadium in 2016 after signing a 99-year lease.











Former Hammers chairman Eggert Magnusson eyed a move to the London Stadium for after the 2012 Olympic Games in London, while current supremos David Sullivan and David Gold pressed ahead with the plans.



West Ham's former home ground, the Boleyn Ground, had a capacity of 35,000, while the London Stadium boasts a capacity of 60,000.





But despite the increased capacity and shiny new stadium, life at their new home has not been easy for West Ham.







Fans have been divided about the suitability of the London Stadium, with the stands set back from the pitch in the style of an athletics stadium, but Nolan thinks supporters are learning to love their new home.



“London Stadium feels like the West Ham home and there is a love developing for that stadium", Nolan told the club website.





"I think last season the Hammers had one of the best records at home outside of the top six, which was a really positive sign."



West Ham had the ninth best home record in the Premier League last term, winning nine of their league matches at the London Stadium.



The Hammers will be entertaining league champions Manchester City on the opening day of the 2019/20 league campaign.

