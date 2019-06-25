Arsenal Facing Serious Tottenham Hotspur Competition For Teenage Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are plotting to spoil Arsenal’s plans to sign Saint-Etienne youngster William Saliba and beat their north London rivals to the defender’s signature.



Arsenal have been putting a lot of legwork in their attempts to take the 18-year-old defender to the Emirates this summer.











The Gunners have already reached an agreement over a contract with his representatives and are hopeful of getting a deal over the line with Saint-Etienne.



Saliba, 18, is also keen on a move to Arsenal, but a deal has not been agreed and the Gunners are now likely to face competition from their north London rivals Tottenham.





Spurs have also been keeping tabs on the youngster and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they are unlikely to give Arsenal a clear run at Saliba this summer.







Mauricio Pochettino’s side are aware of Saliba’s talent and are prepared to go head-to-head with Arsenal for his signature.



Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is prepared to loosen the purse strings and the Saint-Etienne youngster has been identified as a top target.





Saint-Etienne are said to be asking for a fee in the region of €30m for the young defender this summer and also want him to be sent back on loan for the season.

