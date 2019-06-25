XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/06/2019 - 11:16 BST

Claim From Italy: Arsenal And Everton Poised To Put In Bids For Serie A Defender

 




Arsenal and Everton are poised to table bids for Armando Izzo, but Torino are not prepared to sell the centre-back this summer.

Izzo was linked with a move to the Premier League when he left Genoa last year, but he decided to stay in Italy and move to Torino.  

 



After a solid season in Turin, the player has again been in linked with a transfer to England and there are suggestions that there is solid Premier League interest in the 27-year-old.

His agent was recently in London to assess whether an English club are keen on signing Izzo and it seems at least two outfits have shown a positive intent.
 


According to Sky Italia, Arsenal and Everton are prepared to slap in bids with Torino this summer in order snare Izzo away from the Serie A club ahead of next season.



It has been claimed that both clubs are poised to put in offers in the region of €25m for the Italian defender.

However, they are likely to face resistance from Torino, who do not want to lose Izzo after just one season.
 


The Italian club are even prepared to offer him a new contract in order to keep him at the club in the face of Premier League interest.
 