Claim From Italy: Arsenal And Everton Poised To Put In Bids For Serie A Defender

Arsenal and Everton are poised to table bids for Armando Izzo, but Torino are not prepared to sell the centre-back this summer.



Izzo was linked with a move to the Premier League when he left Genoa last year, but he decided to stay in Italy and move to Torino.











After a solid season in Turin, the player has again been in linked with a transfer to England and there are suggestions that there is solid Premier League interest in the 27-year-old.



His agent was recently in London to assess whether an English club are keen on signing Izzo and it seems at least two outfits have shown a positive intent.





According to Sky Italia, Arsenal and Everton are prepared to slap in bids with Torino this summer in order snare Izzo away from the Serie A club ahead of next season.







It has been claimed that both clubs are poised to put in offers in the region of €25m for the Italian defender.



However, they are likely to face resistance from Torino, who do not want to lose Izzo after just one season.





The Italian club are even prepared to offer him a new contract in order to keep him at the club in the face of Premier League interest.

