I Fit Graham Potter’s Vision – Brighton Bound Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has revealed that a conversation with Graham Potter convinced him to move to Brighton this summer.



Brighton have agreed a fee with Genk for the signature of the 24-year-old winger and have also thrashed out personal terms with the player ahead of signing him.











Trossard has been on the radar of several clubs, including Arsenal, but the player has decided to move to the south coast of England ahead of next season this summer.



The Belgian admits that a one-on-one conversation with Brighton manager Potter played a key role in convincing him to move to the Amex Stadium ahead of next season.





He believes that Potter’s philosophy of playing attacking football will suit him and the winger also admits that the prospect of playing regular football was also a key consideration.







Trossard told Belgian network VTM: “I have a very good feeling about Brighton and I also had a personal conversation with the coach.



“And that convinced me.





“He wants to attack and I fit in that picture. They are also a club who can give me playing time so that I can further develop.



“As a true Genkenaar, it is not easy to leave this family club behind.



“But I am ready for a new adventure at Brighton.”



Trossard netted 22 goals and provided eleven assists to his team-mates last season across all competitions for Genk.

