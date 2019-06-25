Leeds United Medical Supremo Provides Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's head of medicine and performance Rob Price has provided an update on the recovery of the injured players as the Whites shape up for pre-season.



The Whites were plagued by injuries during the recently concluded season in the Championship and missed out on promotion to the Premier League, after losing the playoff semi-final to Derby County.











Marcelo Bielsa was not allowed the liberty of choosing from a fully fit squad at any point during the 2018/19 campaign, as several first team players were forced to spend time on the treatment table.



However, despite missing several key players, including Adam Forshaw and Ezgjan Alioski, with injuries towards the end of the season, Price has provided a positive update on their respective recoveries.





The Leeds head of medicine and performance revealed that all the injured first team players have made decent progress over the course of the summer.







Price also added the likes of Forshaw and Barry Douglas have resumed training, while Alioski is also set for a return to pre-season training after featuring for North Macedonia this summer.



“All the ones who were injured at the end of the season have made decent progress over the summer", Price told LUTV.





“Barry has been training with the team there this morning, Adam's back training fully after the injury that he had. You saw Alioski played for Macedonia in the summer.



“Leif Davis had some knee surgery, he's been fully fit over the summer and we're just catching up with a couple of other ones that we had from the end of the season who had some ongoing issues that we just need to keep on top of.”



Leeds will be eyeing clinching automatic promotion next season and begin their campaign away from home against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on 4th August.

