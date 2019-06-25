XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/06/2019 - 20:51 BST

Leeds United Medical Supremo Provides Update

 




Leeds United's head of medicine and performance Rob Price has provided an update on the recovery of the injured players as the Whites shape up for pre-season. 

The Whites were plagued by injuries during the recently concluded season in the Championship and missed out on promotion to the Premier League, after losing the playoff semi-final to Derby County.  

 



Marcelo Bielsa was not allowed the liberty of choosing from a fully fit squad at any point during the 2018/19 campaign, as several first team players were forced to spend time on the treatment table.

However, despite missing several key players, including Adam Forshaw and Ezgjan Alioski, with injuries towards the end of the season, Price has provided a positive update on their respective recoveries.
 


The Leeds head of medicine and performance revealed that all the injured first team players have made decent progress over the course of the summer.



Price also added the likes of Forshaw and Barry Douglas have resumed training, while Alioski is also set for a return to pre-season training after featuring for North Macedonia this summer.

“All the ones who were injured at the end of the season have made decent progress over the summer", Price told LUTV.
 


“Barry has been training with the team there this morning, Adam's back training fully after the injury that he had. You saw Alioski played for Macedonia in the summer.

“Leif Davis had some knee surgery, he's been fully fit over the summer and we're just catching up with a couple of other ones that we had from the end of the season who had some ongoing issues that we just need to keep on top of.”

Leeds will be eyeing clinching automatic promotion next season and begin their campaign away from home against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on 4th August.
 