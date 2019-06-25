XRegister
25/06/2019 - 13:57 BST

PSG Knocked Out of Race To Land Arsenal and Crystal Palace Target

 




Arsenal and Crystal Palace target Bilel Hassaini will not be joining Paris Saint-Germain and the player’s family will now consider other options on their table.

The 18-year-old winger has a professional contract offer on his table from Nancy as the club are desperate to keep hold of him, but he is likely to leave.  

 



PSG were under the impression that they would be able to convince him to move to the French capital and they have been in negotiations with his entourage.

But it seems the talks have not progressed between PSG and the player’s camp and according to French radio station RMC Sport, the youngster will not be joining the French champions.
 


Negotiations between the two parties have broken down and PSG have bowed out of the race to sign the French youth international.



Hassaini has been attracting from the Premier League as well with Arsenal and Crystal Palace believed to be keen on taking him across the English Channel this summer.

His family are set to consider the other options and they are expected to study the possibility of a move to England.
 


The youngster is also on the watch list of Spanish clubs, as Barcelona and Valencia have also been keeping tabs on the talented young Frenchman.   
 