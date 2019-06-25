Tottenham Hotspur Won’t Be Drawn On Tanguy Ndombele Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have refused to comment on claims that they are closing in on the signing of Tanguy Ndombele, according to Football.London.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a firm fan of the Lyon midfielder and the Premier League side have been working on a deal to take him to England.













It has now been claimed in several quarters in France and Italy that Tottenham are close to sealing the arrival of Ndombele.



But when asked about the reports, Tottenham have declined to comment.





Spurs are unwilling to be drawn on whether they are now closing in on signing the highly-rated Lyon midfielder.







Snapping up Ndombele would send out a big statement on behalf of last season's Champions League runners-up.



Ndombele has been a standout performer for Lyon and the club worked hard to lock him down to a new contract last summer to see off interest in his services.





He has also been linked with Manchester United and Juventus this summer.

