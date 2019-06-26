100% Celtic Move Will Happen – Former Top Flight Star On Bhoys Bound Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has insisted that Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull will 100 per cent complete his transfer to Celtic, despite an issue which cropped up in the player's medical.



The 19-year-old has been the subject of a tussle between Celtic and Norwich City in the summer transfer window, owing to his impressive performances at Fir Park last season.















Celtic initially had a £3m bid accepted by Motherwell, but failed to agree personal terms with Turnbull, who then appeared to be on his way to Carrow Road after Norwich agreed a fee for his services.



However, the Bhoys eventually sealed a deal worth £3.25m for Turnbull, but he failed to clear the medical due to a knee problem.





And following the delay surrounding the move, McManus has insisted Turnbull will 100 per cent complete his proposed move to Celtic without a doubt.







The former Hibs star also admitted he heard a lot of embarrassing and hurtful rumours about the player and confirmed Turnbull failed to clear the medical due to a knee problem that requires tidying up.



“David Turnbull has a small problem with his knee that requires an operation (tidy up)”, McManus wrote on Twitter.





“[He will] be out for 10 to 12 weeks. That’s it.



“Some of the sh**e I have heard about him on here is poor and embarrassing. Hurtful rumours about the kid.



“The deal will 100 per cent still go through.”



Celtic have also been linked with a swoop for Christopher Jullien of Toulouse in Ligue 1.

