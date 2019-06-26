Arsenal Priced Out of Wilfried Zaha Swoop Despite Winger’s Gunners Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha wants to leave this summer and favours a move to Arsenal but the Gunners do not have the funds at the moment to sign the Ivory Coast star, according to the BBC.



The Eagles have already agreed to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United and could lose one more top player in the form of Zaha this summer.















The winger wants to find the exit door at Selhurst Park and is believed to be eyeing a big money move to one of the top six clubs in the Premier League.



It is claimed Arsenal are his preferred choice and the Gunners are also interested in taking him to the Emirates this summer.





But Crystal Palace have slapped an £80m price tag on the player and for the moment Arsenal do not have the funds to secure a deal to sign Zaha ahead of next season.







The Gunners were optimistic that they would have had the resources to sign the winger had they qualified for the Champions League.



However, with another season of Europa League on the horizon, Arsenal have a limited budget of £45m to spend and a move for Zaha would depend on the club selling one of their prized assets.





Lucas Torreira has been linked with a move to AC Milan this summer but Arsenal do not want to sell the Uruguay international.



And they also refuse to believe that the midfielder is unhappy in England despite claims from Italy.

