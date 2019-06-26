XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/06/2019 - 18:19 BST

Celtic Star Happy To See Youngsters Included In Pre-Season Squad

 




Celtic winger James Forrest has welcomed the youngsters who have joined the squad for pre-season training as he believes they add freshness to the squad.

Forrest, who was on international duty with Scotland, took part in training on Tuesday after joining with rest of the Bhoys in Austria earlier this week.  


 



Celtic have begun their preparations for the new season, with the Hoops scheduled to play friendlies in Austria before heading to Switzerland.

The Hoops have taken a number of youngsters, including 16-year-old Karamoko Dembele, who made his senior team debut for the club on the final day of the league last season, on the pre-season tour.
 


Forrest is a fan of bringing younsters with the squad for pre-season training and the 27-year-old feels that the young players add freshness to the side.



The rest of the boys were in a week earlier, and the returning international guys, like myself, were back on Monday", the Scotsman told Celtic's official website.

"It’s great to back in with the boys, and I look forward to some more double sessions, some game-time and just generally being in amongst this really tight group.
 


There is a big squad, and that’s what the manager wants, to be able to have a good look at everybody.

"There are a lot of young players in too, which is good as it freshens things up.”

The Scottish Premiership champions are bidding to use the pre-season camp to get in shape for their Champions League qualifiers.  
 