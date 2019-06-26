XRegister
26/06/2019 - 15:09 BST

Getafe Preparing For Life Without Arsenal and Everton Target Djene

 




Getafe have identified a replacement for Arsenal and Everton linked Djene, in a sign they are preparing for life without the highly-rated centre-back. 

The Togolese defender has been an integral member of the first team squad at Getafe, since making the switch to La Liga from Sint-Truidense in Belgium in 2017.  


 



As such, Djene has emerged as a wanted man in the summer transfer window and Getafe are aware of the potential suitors circling around him.

The Premier League in England has been mooted as a potential destination for Djene, who has piqued the interest of both Arsenal and Everton this summer.
 


And according to Spanish daily Marca, Getafe have already identified a target to replace Djene, should they receive a good offer for the defender in the coming weeks.



It is claimed the Getafe president Angel Torres wants to sign Alexander Djiku from Caen in Ligue 1, in case the Spanish outfit decide to cash in on Djene.

However, Getafe could face competition for the signature of Djiku, as both Sevilla and Real Betis have also identified him as a target ahead of the upcoming season.
 


The 24-year-old notched up 35 appearances in all competitions for Caen during the 2018/19 campaign.

Despite the talk of interest from Arsenal and Everton, no deal has been done for Djene to leave Getafe yet.
 