XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/06/2019 - 11:58 BST

Nottingham Forest and Preston Waiting As Manchester City Star Picks Loan Destination

 




Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is set to make a decision on which club to join on loan, with Nottingham Forest and Preston North End in the running to capture him.

The Kosovo international joined Manchester City’s academy in 2015 and was part of Pep Guardiola’s first team squad, making five appearances in the club’s successful EFL Cup run.  



 



The 20-year-old is considered a massive prospect at Manchester City and the club are keen to see him play regular football next season in order to aid his development

The club want to see him perform in English football and have been prepared to loan him out to a Championship club this summer.
 


According to the Sun, the young goalkeeper is about to make a decision on which club to join on loan ahead of next season.



Nottingham Forest have been keeping tabs on his situation for a while and has been considered the favourites to sign the Kosovan shot-stopper.

But they are facing stiff competition from Preston, who are very much active in trying to convince Muric to join them.
 


Muric is likely to join the club where he has the best chance of being the number one between the sticks next season.   
 