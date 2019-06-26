Nottingham Forest and Preston Waiting As Manchester City Star Picks Loan Destination

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is set to make a decision on which club to join on loan, with Nottingham Forest and Preston North End in the running to capture him.



The Kosovo international joined Manchester City’s academy in 2015 and was part of Pep Guardiola’s first team squad, making five appearances in the club’s successful EFL Cup run.















The 20-year-old is considered a massive prospect at Manchester City and the club are keen to see him play regular football next season in order to aid his development



The club want to see him perform in English football and have been prepared to loan him out to a Championship club this summer.





According to the Sun, the young goalkeeper is about to make a decision on which club to join on loan ahead of next season.







Nottingham Forest have been keeping tabs on his situation for a while and has been considered the favourites to sign the Kosovan shot-stopper.



But they are facing stiff competition from Preston, who are very much active in trying to convince Muric to join them.





Muric is likely to join the club where he has the best chance of being the number one between the sticks next season.

