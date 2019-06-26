Secret Flight Leaves 17-Year-Old On Brink of Sealing Liverpool Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are closing on Netherlands Under-19 defender Sepp van den Berg after he flew into England on Tuesday night to hold talks with the Reds.



The 17-year-old centre-back is on the verge of joining Liverpool and is expected to become the first summer signing for the Reds in the coming days.













Bayern Munich and PSV Eindhoven also held talks with the youngster, but Liverpool seem to have beaten off competition for the highly rated Dutch talent.



According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the youngster and his agents, along with his parents flew, into Liverpool under complete secrecy on Tuesday night for talks with the Merseyside giants.





A deal has been finalised and Liverpool have agreed to pay an initial fee of €1.9m to PEC Zwolle for the signature of Van den Berg this summer.







The eventual fee is expected to rise considerably based on his development and performances at Liverpool going forward.



Liverpool are believed to be delighted at beating Bayern Munich to the youngster’s signature this summer.





He is reportedly due for a medical today and is expected to be given a season to get used to his new surroundings before being pushed into the first team.

