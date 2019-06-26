This Impresses Me Most About Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool and Netherlands team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that the defender's consistency is one thing that has hugely impressed him.



Premier League club Liverpool's decision to spend a whopping £75m on Van Dijk last year proved worthy when the Dutch international helped the Reds enjoy a successful 2018/19 season, challenging Manchester City for the league title and winning their sixth European Cup in the process.











The former Southampton player kept 20 clean sheets from 38 appearances in the league and also won the PFA Players' Player of the Year last term.



The 27-year-old proved influential for his national side as well, leading them to the final of the Nations League tournament.





Wijnaldum, who plays alongside Van Dijk for both club and country, had a close up view of the defender's campaign.







The former Newcastle midfielder acknowledged his fellow countryman's consistency and revealed that the defender's ability to make others around him play better left him in awe.



"What has impressed me the most with Virgil is that he's consistent, he barely makes a mistake", Wijnaldum told Liverpool's official website.





"He developed really well at Celtic and Southampton and Liverpool, he developed a lot.



"What also impressed me is that other players play better when he plays; the defenders next to him defend better, the players in front of him play better because when you play and you know he's behind you, you have a safe feeling."



Van Dijk has been tipped as a leading contender to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

