Tottenham Hotspur Target Will Not Force PSV To Sell Him To Ajax

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur linked Steven Bergwijn will not force PSV Eindhoven to allow him to join former club Ajax in the summer transfer window.



The 21-year-old shifted allegiances from Ajax in 2011, when he opted for a permanent transfer to join the youth ranks at PSV.













Following his switch to Eindhoven, Bergwijn progressed rapidly through the various ranks at the Philips Stadion and enjoyed an impressive campaign last season.



Bergwijn is a standout performer at PSV and has been linked with a host of clubs in this summer's transfer window, including Tottenham, Manchester United and Ajax.





It has been claimed that Bergwin has a gentleman's agreement with PSV that he can leave this summer for the right price.







However, Ajax's interest has ruffled feathers at PSV and they are clear they will not sell to domestic rivals.



And according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, Bergwijn will not put pressure on PSV to sell him to Ajax in the ongoing summer transfer window.





It is claimed the forward remains calm and composed amidst rumours and does not want to force his way to move back to Ajax.



Although Spurs have continued to be linked with wanting Bergwijn, they have yet to make an offer to land him this summer.

