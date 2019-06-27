Claim From Spain: Manchester United Lodge Enquiry For Arsenal Target Samuel Umtiti

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Arsenal linked centre-back Samuel Umtiti, it has been claimed.



The Premier League giants are in the market for a centre-back this summer and have been assessing a number of options both domestically and Europe.













Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and West Ham’s Issa Diop are believed to be on their radar, but Manchester United have been quoted sky high prices for the pair.



Manchester United are also looking into European football for a solution and they have been drawn to Barcelona, looking at a defender who has been heavily linked with Unai Emery's Arsenal this summer.





According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Umtiti has emerged as a possible recruit and the Red Devils have been in touch with the Catalan giants to assess his availability.







Barcelona have officially maintained that they do not want to sell the defender, but they are worried about his injury record from last season.



There are suggestions that Barcelona could bite the bullet and let him go if they receive a big money offer.





The Catalan giants also reportedly retain an interest in Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof.

