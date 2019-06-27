XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2019 - 22:00 BST

Lille Signal Towards Departure of Liverpool Target Nicolas Pepe, Bid In For Replacement

 




Lille are actively preparing for the departure of Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe.

The French Ligue 1 side have received offers from Atletico Madrid and Inter for Pepe, while Liverpool continue to be linked with the Ivory Coast international attacker.


 



And in a sign that Lille believe Pepe will go, they have zeroed in on a replacement and even put in an offer.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 side want another player currently at the Africa Cup of Nations, Victor Osimhen, who is on the books at Belgian outfit Charleroi.
 


Osimhen enjoyed a standout season in Belgium with Charleroi, scoring 20 goals across all competitions.



Lille have now put in a bid of €11m for Osimhen, though it has been rejected by Charleroi.

The Belgian side believe that the Nigeria international is worth more money and several other sides are monitoring the situation around the 20-year-old.
 


If Lille do sell Pepe, they will have a influx of cash, which may further drive Charleroi to increase their valuation of Osimhen.
 