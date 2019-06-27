Lille Signal Towards Departure of Liverpool Target Nicolas Pepe, Bid In For Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille are actively preparing for the departure of Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe.



The French Ligue 1 side have received offers from Atletico Madrid and Inter for Pepe, while Liverpool continue to be linked with the Ivory Coast international attacker.













And in a sign that Lille believe Pepe will go, they have zeroed in on a replacement and even put in an offer.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 side want another player currently at the Africa Cup of Nations, Victor Osimhen, who is on the books at Belgian outfit Charleroi.





Osimhen enjoyed a standout season in Belgium with Charleroi, scoring 20 goals across all competitions.







Lille have now put in a bid of €11m for Osimhen, though it has been rejected by Charleroi.



The Belgian side believe that the Nigeria international is worth more money and several other sides are monitoring the situation around the 20-year-old.





If Lille do sell Pepe, they will have a influx of cash, which may further drive Charleroi to increase their valuation of Osimhen.

