Serie A Side Working Overtime To See Off Southampton In Chase For Serie B Star

Sassuolo are working hard to beat competition from Southampton to sign highly rated Spezia star David Okereke.



The Nigerian marksman has piqued the interest of several clubs within Italy and abroad, following an impressive season with Spezia in Serie B.













West Ham and Crystal Palace have been keeping a close eye on his development in Italy, while there is considerable interest from a host of Serie A clubs.



Sassuolo are among the several clubs linked with wanting to snare him away from Spezia and they are eyeing launching a swoop for the striker.





However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Italian club are working hard to beat competition from Southampton in the chase for Okereke.







It is claimed the race to sign Okereke from Spezia has gathered substantial pace with the entry of Southampton and as such, Sassuolo are eyeing initiating contact to set the wheels in motion for a deal.



And in the wake of the battle between Southampton and Sassuolo, it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace or West Ham make a concrete approach for Okereke.





The 21-year-old netted 10 goals and registered 12 assists for his team-mates in Serie B last season.



He is under contract with Spezia until the summer of 2022.

