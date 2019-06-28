XRegister
28/06/2019 - 22:24 BST

20 Clubs – Nordsjaelland Sporting Director Lifts Lid On Interest In Everton and Spurs Target

 




FC Nordsjaelland sporting director Carsten Jensen has admitted that no fewer than 20 clubs have been in touch with him over young talent Andreas Skov Olsen, who has been linked with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old caused flocks of scouts to book flight tickets to Denmark last season as he scored a whopping 26 goals in 44 games for Nordsjaelland from his position on the right flank.


 



The jury is out on whether Nordsjaelland can keep hold of Skov Olsen for a further season and sporting director Jensen admits the interest is strong.

He told Danish channel TV3 Sport: "Right now, 20 clubs have approached us seriously."
 


Jensen though is unwilling to name names and it remains to be seen which clubs are eyeing a concrete move for the teenage winger.



Everton and Tottenham have been linked with being keen, while FC Copenhagen would like to keep Skov Olsen in Danish football.

Meanwhile, Italian Serie A side Bologna have been credited with holding an interest.
 


Skov Olsen has been capped by Denmark at Under-21 level, but is still waiting for the opportunity to make his senior debut.

Nordsjaelland finished sixth in the regular season in Denmark last term, and remained sixth after the Championship Group.
 