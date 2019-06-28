New Boys Have Gelled Really Well, Rangers Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack believes the pre-season training camp in Portugal has helped the summer recruits settle down with the Gers.



Steven Gerrard has been active in the summer transfer window, as he continues to work on revamping the first team squad at Ibrox to challenge for silverware next season.













The Gers have already strengthened their side with seven new signings and continue to remain involved in the market this summer.



And ahead of their upcoming season, Rangers are have embarked upon pre-season training with a preparatory camp in Portugal.





Despite only joining the club recently, Jack feels the new recruits have quickly settled down with their new team-mates at the pre-season camp.







The Gers midfielder feels the camp has brought everyone closer and insists the squad will be tight and cohesive when they begin their campaign.



“I didn’t know any of the new boys before they arrived but they have all gelled really well”, Jack told Rangers TV.





“Even in training so far you can see they all have their own qualities and what they are going to bring.



“That’s what the camp is for, for gelling and everyone getting together.



“I am sure when the first game comes we will be a tight squad and be ready for it.”



Rangers face Oxford United in a friendly on 7th July, before their first competitive game in the form of the Europa League qualifier against either Prishtina or St Joseph’s.

