Two Championship Clubs In Mix To Loan Liverpool Midfielder

Blackburn Rovers are giving competition to Reading for the signature of Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria this summer.



Ejaria spent the second half of last season at Reading and the Royals are interested in taking him back to the club ahead of the start of the 2019/20 campaign.













The 21-year-old is not part of Liverpool’s plans next season and the midfielder is prepared for another loan stint in order to play regular first team.



Reading are believed to be in talks to sign the youngster from the Reds, but they are not the only club chasing Ejaria this summer.





According to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, Blackburn are very much in the race to get their hands on the Liverpool youngster during the ongoing transfer window.







Ejaria impressed in the Championship in the second half of last season and Blackburn have taken note of his performances.



They appear prepared to go head-to-head with Reading for the midfielder’s signature.





Ejaria had a spell north of the border with Rangers during the first half of last season, playing in the Europa League.

