06 October 2018

28/06/2019 - 09:12 BST

We Have A Plan – Sporting Lisbon President Calm On Tottenham Linked Bruno Fernandes

 




Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas has insisted that there will not be any panic if the club lose Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes this summer.

The Portugal attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League following a scintillating season at Sporting Lisbon.  


 



Manchester United and Tottenham have reportedly held talks to sign Fernandes, but for the moment no agreement is in place for his departure from the Portuguese giants.

Varandas revealed that the club are prepared for both Fernandes staying and leaving and stressed that if the attacking midfielder finds the exit door, there will not be any drama at the club.
 


“We have a Plan A, in case Bruno Fernandes stays, and a plan B, in case he leaves”, the Sporting Lisbon president was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet SAPO Desporto.



“We are ready for it.

“If he stays we will improve his contract and if he leaves, there won’t be any drama.”
 


Sporting Lisbon are said to be asking for a fee of around €70m before agreeing to sell the free-scoring midfielder.

But for the moment, neither Manchester United nor Tottenham appear to be prepared to match that figure.   
 