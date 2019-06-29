Leicester City Still Confident On Deal For Manchester United Linked Youri Tielemans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City continue to remain hopeful of signing Manchester United target Youri Tielemans despite not reaching an agreement with Monaco yet, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



The Belgian impressed in his loan stint at Leicester during the second half of last season and has piqued the interest of several clubs in the Premier League.













Leicester are keen to sign him on a permanent deal this summer and have been in talks with Monaco to reach an agreement over a fee.



Interest from Manchester United has complicated matters for the Foxes, but the Red Devils have yet to hit the accelerator on a swoop.





Leicester are yet to reach an agreement with Monaco, but it is claimed they are hopeful of getting a deal over the line for Tielemans soon.







Brendan Rodgers wants to keep the creative talents of the midfielder in his squad next season and is pushing to sign the Belgian.



Tielemans is happy to stay at Leicester, but he has not yet nailed down his future club.





In addition to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the midfielder.

