Dutch Side Fortuna Sittard Receive Two Bids From Abroad For Celtic Target As Race Heats Up

Fortuna Sittard have two offers on their table from clubs outside the Netherlands for midfielder Mark Diemers, who has been linked with Scottish champions Celtic.



Diemers was a key man for Fortuna Sittard last season and started in all 34 of the club's games in the Dutch top flight, scoring seven goals.













His exploits have not gone unnoticed, but though Celtic have been linked with the 25-year-old, they are not one of the two clubs to have bid.



According to Dutch daily De Limburger, the clubs in question are from Romania and Hungary, and both are involved in the Champions League preliminary round.





As such the clubs in question are CFR Cluj and Ferencvaros.







It is claimed that the highest of the two offers is around the €2m mark.



Fortuna Sittard are staying tight-lipped over the interest in Diemers, but the race for the midfielder appears to be heating up.





It remains to be seen if Celtic will come forward with an offer to try to tempt Diemers into making the switch to Celtic Park this summer.

