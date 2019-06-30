Ibrox Goal My Favourite – Celtic Star Pinpoints Memorable Moment

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has revealed that his winner at Ibrox in March last year still stands out in his memory as his favourite strike for the Bhoys.



The Bhoys were down to ten men by the 56th minute of the Scottish Premiership match, with defender Jozo Simunovic being sent off.













That was when the 21-year-old stepped in and scored the winner that secured a crucial three points for the champions.



It was also Edouard's first derby goal and the striker insists that the day turned out to be an amazing one for him and that remains his most memorable Celtic strike.





Replying to a question asked by a fan on Twitter about which one remains his favourite goal for Celtic so far, the former Paris Saint-Germain man said: "The winner at Ibrox.







"It was a crucial moment in the season and game. We were down to ten men.



"It was an amazing day for me especially because it was my first derby goal."





Since joining Celtic, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis, the striker has managed a total of 81 appearances, scoring 33 goals and also setting up 12 more for his team-mates.



He featured in 28 Premiership games last season, scoring 14 goals.

