06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/06/2019 - 17:05 BST

No Liverpool Offer, Barcelona Edging Towards Contract Agreement With 16-Year-Old

 




Alejandro Balde is making progress towards signing a new contract at Barcelona, with Liverpool not having made him an offer, despite speculation they are keen to land him.

The 16-year-old has been marked out for big things and, in addition to Liverpool, has also been linked with Chelsea.


 



Barcelona, aware of Balde's potential, want to make sure he stays at the Camp Nou and, according to Catalan radio station RAC1, negotiations over a contract are continuing.

It is claimed that there has been give and take on both sides, as an agreement edges ever closer. 
 


However, if an agreement is not sealed between the player and the club, Balde will not be short of suitors willing to step in and take advantage.



He has interest from clubs both in the Premier League and Serie A.

Liverpool though have not made an offer for the young left-back.
 


Whether the Reds will make a late play to try to convince Balde to move to Anfield remains to be seen, but the wheels appear to be moving in the right direction for the Spain Under-16 international to continue his association with Barcelona.
 