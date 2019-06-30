Rangers Star Thankful To Medical Staff For Recovery

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has expressed his delight to be back from injury and has thanked the club's medical staff for being part of the process to get him back into action.



Murphy joined the Gers on a permanent basis last summer and had only started playing under Steven Gerrard when he picked up a cruciate ligament injury that ended his season.

















Now that he has recovered though the 29-year-old insists that he is glad to have got over it and thanked the medical staff without whose help he believes he would not have managed to come through.





“It has been long, and it’s the longest amount of time I have ever missed in my career, so it has been tough but I am just delighted to be back involved and out training with the boys", Murphy told his club's official website.







“I got great advice at the start. There are peaks and valleys – it’s never a straight path and it’s never good all the way through.



“There are some down moments and some highs, but I am glad I managed to get there in the end.





“I know I couldn’t have done it without the medical team we have here and everyone we have in there has played a part in getting me back to where I am now, so I am really thankful to them.”



Murphy managed a total of eight appearances for Rangers last season, including five in the Europa League qualifiers.



His two appearances in the league came against Aberdeen and St Mirren early in the season, post which he failed to manage even a single appearance due to injury.



Murphy spent time with the first-team towards the end of the season though as his recovery progressed.

