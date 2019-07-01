AC Milan In No Rush To Decide On 22-Year-Old’s Future Despite Spurs and West Ham Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are in no rush to take a decision over Franck Kessie, despite Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United all being keen.



Kessie is a potential source of key revenue for the Rossoneri this summer as they consider selling him to bring in cash.













The 22-year-old midfielder is not short of suitors and AC Milan feel they could earn a good fee by offloading him, but no firm decision has been taken yet over his future.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are interested, but AC Milan are in no rush to make a decision.





Kessie is currently in action at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast and any decision is only likely to be taken after the tournament.







It is claimed AC Milan are ready to discuss Kessie's future in the weeks after the end of the tournament in Egypt.



The Italian giants have already settled on a valuation for Kessie if they choose to sell, believing he should not leave for less than €35m.





Kessie is under contract with AC Milan until the summer of 2022.

