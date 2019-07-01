XRegister
06 October 2018

01/07/2019 - 09:55 BST

Fulham Looking To Snap Up Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson

 




Fulham are looking to land defender Pontus Jansson from Leeds United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Cottagers are aiming to rebuild following relegation from the Premier League last season and have zeroed in on a proven Championship performer in the shape of the Swede.


 



They are keen on landing Jansson and are tipped to make an attempt to convince Leeds to sell.

The Whites are looking to raise money this summer and winger Jack Clarke is expected to soon be sold to Tottenham Hotspur.
 


Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is also attracting attention and is wanted by Premier League new boys Aston Villa.



Now Leeds could be tested by a bid for Sweden international defender Jansson.

The centre-back has impressed at Elland Road since joining the club, initially on loan, from Italian side Torino.
 


Jansson has consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League and how the Swede might react to a move to another Championship club remains to be seen.
 