X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/07/2019 - 10:47 BST

Sheffield United’s Attacking Midfielder Swoop Set For Progress Today

 




Sheffield United's move for QPR star Luke Freeman should take a step forward today, according to the Sun.

The Blades have been slow out of the blocks on their summer transfer business as they prepare for a campaign in the Premier League under Chris Wilder.


 



Having seen Freeman up close in the Championship, Sheffield United believe he can make the step up to the top flight and want to land him from the R's.

Progress on a proposed transfer has been slow though.
 


However, it is claimed that Sheffield United should take a step forward in the chase to sign Freeman from QPR today.



Freeman, who spent time in the youth ranks at Arsenal, was snapped up by QPR from Bristol City in the 2017 January transfer window.

He is a firm favourite at Loftus Road and made a whopping 48 appearances for the R's last term.
 


Freeman chipped in with eight goals in the process and picked up the club's Player of the Season award.

He has a further two years left on his R's contract.
 