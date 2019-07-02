Fulham Target Pontus Jansson Tight-lipped Over Leeds United Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson is in no mood to answer questions over his future at Elland Road.



The Whites defender is attracting strong interest from Fulham, with the Cottagers looking to equip their squad for a season back in the Championship.













Leeds have just sold Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur, meaning cash has flowed into the Elland Road coffers, but the Whites may look to make more sales, especially if they want to back Marcelo Bielsa to make permanent signings.



Jansson is considered one of Leeds' most saleable assets, but, back home in Sweden, the centre-back is not willing to be drawn on his future.





Questioned by Swedish daily Expressen following a session keeping fit at Malmo's training base, Jansson would only say: "I have nothing to say."







Leeds have just brought in another centre-back to provide competition for Jansson and his fellow defender Liam Cooper, with Ben White arriving on loan.



Even so, eyebrows would likely be raised if Leeds opted to cash in on Jansson, who has been a standout performer since arriving at Elland Road in the summer of 2016.





Jansson has been clear about his desire to play in the Premier League, but has always insisted he wants to do so with Leeds.

