02/07/2019 - 20:47 BST

He’s A Leader – Duisburg Deal-maker Delights At Landing Defender From Celtic

 




MSV Duisburg sporting director Ivan Grlic believes that his side have landed a real leader in the shape of Marvin Compper from Celtic.

The 34-year-old centre-back had a year remaining on his contract at Celtic Park but, out of Neil Lennon's plans, has opted to return home to Germany to answer the challenge at the MSV-Arena.


 



Grlic is delighted to have landed Compper and believes that he will bring real quality to the club's backline.

"With him, we've got exactly the experienced centre-back that I really wanted", the sporting director told Duisburg's official site.
 


"He is a leader who perfectly compliments our young team with his qualities", he added.



Grlic admits that it took time to convince Compper that dropping down to the third tier of German football was right for him.

"I spoke to him a lot over a long period of time and my patience and stubbornness paid off in the end."
 


Compper, who joined Celtic in January 2018, departs the Scottish champions having made just one appearance in the Scottish Cup, against Morton.

He has put pen to paper to a two-year deal at Duisburg.
 