06 October 2018

02/07/2019 - 15:19 BST

Rapid Vienna Tight-lipped Over Suggestions Celtic Move For Star Imminent

 




Rapid Vienna are staying tight-lipped over suggestions that a move to Celtic for left-back Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo is imminent.

The 24-year-old defender has been identified by Celtic as a potential signing this summer and speculation is rife that Bolingoli will join the Scottish champions as a replacement for Kieran Tierney.


 



Tierney is the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and Napoli, and could be leaving Celtic Park.

The Bhoys have been linked with Bolingoli and it has been suggested that a €3m switch could be imminent, but according to Austrian outlet Spox, Rapid Vienna are not commenting.
 


The Austrian giants are staying tight-lipped over whether they might be about to lose the Belgian.



Nevertheless, Bolingoli is claimed to be sold on the idea of moving to Celtic as he looks to take the next step in his development.

Rapid Vienna signed the left-back following a spell at Club Brugge in Belgium, where he came through the youth ranks.
 


The defender is under contract at Rapid Vienna until the summer of 2021.
 