Senior Football Desire Driving 20-Year-Old Away From Chelsea

Joseph Colley is departing Chelsea due to his desire to play senior football next season, with Swedish club Hammarby an option, it has been claimed.



Colley was drafted into Chelsea's youth set-up in 2015 after joining from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna.













The 20-year-old made a total of 42 Premier League 2 appearances for the side over the past four years. Colley also got a taste of senior team football after he featured for the club in the EFL trophy on 11 occasions.



The player's contract with Chelsea ran out on 1st July, but the club have been keen on offering him a new deal.





However, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, the 20-year-old is on his way out of Stamford Bridge due to a desire for senior team football.







Hammarby have contacted the defender's Finnish agent Sami Salonen as they hope to bring the youngster back to his homeland.



Although there is genuine interest in the potential transfer from both parties, the player is yet to make a final decision regarding his future.





Colley operated as a centre-back for Chelsea last season and scored against Swansea City in the Premier League 2.

