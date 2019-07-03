Aapo Halme Taking Inspiration From Finland Legend After Swapping Leeds For Barnsley

Follow @insidefutbol





New Barnsley signing Aapo Halme has admitted he has his sights set on emulating Liverpool and Finland legend Sami Hyypia, as he bids to kick on with his career after joining from Leeds United.



The newly-promoted Championship side announced that the 21-year-old penned a three-year contract with the club on Wednesday.













Halme left his homeland of Finland to sign for Leeds last January, but did not make his debut until the 2018/19 season.



The youngster made four Championship appearances last season, two being from the bench, and Halme will be hoping to boost his career in England with his move to Barnsley as he looks to draw inspiration from Hyypia.





Hyppia made 318 Premier League appearances and was capped 105 times for Finland, along with winning the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.







Upon signing for Barnsley, Halme revealed that he is keen to try to follow in Hyypia's footsteps, especially being capped for Finland at senior level.



"Obviously, he’s [Hyppia] a huge, huge player and someday I want to be like him”, Halme told iFollow Barnsley.





“It’s always a huge honour to play for your national team and I hope to play for the first team someday and I think this move can help me."



Halme also warned Barnsley, who gained promotion to the Championship last season, that the league is not all about long balls.



“I think it’s a physical league, but it’s not just long balls and heading – there’s a lot of skilful players and it’s intense, so it’s a very good league”, the 21-year-old said.



Barnsley will kick-off their Championship season against Fulham on 3rd August.

