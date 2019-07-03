Arsenal Target Could Stay At Sampdoria

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal linked Dennis Praet could yet stay at Sampdoria as despite interest in the Belgian, firm offers are yet to arrive.



The classy midfielder has piqued the interest of several clubs during the summer transfer window, owing to his consistent performances for Sampdoria.













Arsenal have been continually linked with holding an interest in signing him, while AC Milan are also believed to be keen on snaring him away from Sampdoria this summer.



However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Praet could remain at Sampdoria as despite all the speculation, only enquiries have been lodged so far.





It is claimed the midfielder could remain with Sampdoria unlike team-mate Joachim Andersen, who is close to joining Lyon in Ligue 1.







Sampdoria value Praet in the region of €25m.



There is however still time in the transfer window for things to change.





The 25-year-old notched up 37 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club last season.



He has two years remaining on his contract at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

