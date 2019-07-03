XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/07/2019 - 11:00 BST

Boli Bolingoli Undergoing Celtic Medical

 




Boli Bolingoli is undergoing a medical today ahead of completing his proposed transfer to Scottish champions Celtic, according to STV.

The 24-year-old full-back recently left Rapid Vienna’s pre-season camp and has arrived in Scotland to complete a move to Celtic this summer.  


 



The Parkhead club have reached an agreement over a fee with Rapid Vienna and have agreed to part ways with a figure of £3m for a new left-back.

Now the defender is currently undergoing a medical at Celtic ahead of completing his move from Rapid Vienna this summer.
 


On completion of the medical, Bolingoli will sign a contract with the Scottish champions and is expected to then get in the thick of Celtic’s pre-season preparations.



Neil Lennon has been keen to get the deal over the line in time to include the 24-year-old in his plans for Celtic’s Champions League qualifier.

It remains to be seen whether the imminent arrival of Bolingoli moves the needle on Kieran Tierney’s future at the club.
 


Celtic have already rejected a bid from Arsenal for Tierney, with Napoli also in the race for the Scotland international.
 