Boli Bolingoli Undergoing Celtic Medical

Boli Bolingoli is undergoing a medical today ahead of completing his proposed transfer to Scottish champions Celtic, according to STV.



The 24-year-old full-back recently left Rapid Vienna’s pre-season camp and has arrived in Scotland to complete a move to Celtic this summer.













The Parkhead club have reached an agreement over a fee with Rapid Vienna and have agreed to part ways with a figure of £3m for a new left-back.



Now the defender is currently undergoing a medical at Celtic ahead of completing his move from Rapid Vienna this summer.





On completion of the medical, Bolingoli will sign a contract with the Scottish champions and is expected to then get in the thick of Celtic’s pre-season preparations.







Neil Lennon has been keen to get the deal over the line in time to include the 24-year-old in his plans for Celtic’s Champions League qualifier.



It remains to be seen whether the imminent arrival of Bolingoli moves the needle on Kieran Tierney’s future at the club.





Celtic have already rejected a bid from Arsenal for Tierney, with Napoli also in the race for the Scotland international.

