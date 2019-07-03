He’s Been Catalyst For Lots of Good Things – Neil Lennon Impressed With Young Celtic Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon has hailed 20-year-old Mikey Johnston as the side's catalyst during a pre-season trip to Austria and Switzerland, and has admitted being hugely encouraged by what he saw from the young Bhoy.



The Bhoys are set to fly back to Scotland after completing their ten-day pre-season camp in Austria and Switzerland, after winning two of the three friendlies played during the tour.













Celtic will now continue preparations for their Champions League qualifier against Bosnian side FK Saravejo in Glasgow, as Lennon looks to get the season off to a good start.



Lennon is delighted with how Johnston did during the course of the trip, along with his performances in friendly games, where he feels he was the catalyst.





“There were some great performances and some great goals”, Lennon told Celtic's official website.







“I was really pleased with the control of the game from the young boys in first game.



"Obviously Mikey Johnston sets it all off.





"He’s been the catalyst for a lot of good things, whether that’s been in training or the games.



"For such a young team to play so well was very encouraging."



Johnston scored twice and assisted one goal in the friendly games Celtic played while away.



The winger will be hoping to contribute more when the Hoops' new season begins next week.

