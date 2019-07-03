XRegister
Inside Futbol

03/07/2019 - 16:49 BST

Lille Zero In On Aston Villa Target As Thiago Mendes Replacement

 




Lille have identified Aston Villa target Baptiste Santamaria as the ideal candidate to replace Thiago Mendes at the club this summer.

The Frenchman has quickly established himself as an integral member of the first team squad at Angers, since joining from Tours in 2016.  


 



Santamaria continued his good run of form last season, where he played a part in every single league game to help Angers finish 13th in Ligue 1.

In the wake of his consistent performances for Angers, Santamaria has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Aston Villa in the Premier League.
 


However, according to French radio station RMC, Aston Villa are poised to face competition in their attempt to sign Santamaria this summer.



It is claimed that Lille want to sign Santamaria as a replacement for Mendes, who joined Lyon on a permanent deal this week.

As such, it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa firm up their interest in Santamaria by tabling an offer to Angers.
 


The Ligue 1 outfit are under no inclination to cash in on Santamaria, who has a contract with the club that runs until 2022.

Lazio have also kept a close eye on Santamaria in the ongoing summer transfer window.   
 