XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/07/2019 - 10:21 BST

Manchester United Defender Cool On Joining Lyon This Summer

 




Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is not keen on a move to French giants Lyon in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Bailly made just 18 appearances for Manchester United last season and had another campaign where he struggled to remain fit for any consistent period of time.  


 



With Manchester United wanting to invest big in a centre-back, there are question marks over the former Villarreal man’s long term future at the club.

Lyon have been keen to sign him this summer and the club identified the defender as their priority target going into the transfer window.
 


But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ivorian showed little enthusiasm in considering a move to France and is keen to continue at Manchester United next season.



The defender is said to be prepared to prove his worth at Old Trafford and wants to be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans going forward.

Lyon have not completely abandoned their interest in Bailly, but have stepped up their efforts to sign Sampdoria centre-half Joachim Andersen.
 


It remains to be seen whether Manchester United consider selling Bailly later in the window if they sign one or even two centre-backs this summer.   
 