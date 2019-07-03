Manchester United Defender Cool On Joining Lyon This Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is not keen on a move to French giants Lyon in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Bailly made just 18 appearances for Manchester United last season and had another campaign where he struggled to remain fit for any consistent period of time.













With Manchester United wanting to invest big in a centre-back, there are question marks over the former Villarreal man’s long term future at the club.



Lyon have been keen to sign him this summer and the club identified the defender as their priority target going into the transfer window.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ivorian showed little enthusiasm in considering a move to France and is keen to continue at Manchester United next season.







The defender is said to be prepared to prove his worth at Old Trafford and wants to be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans going forward.



Lyon have not completely abandoned their interest in Bailly, but have stepped up their efforts to sign Sampdoria centre-half Joachim Andersen.





It remains to be seen whether Manchester United consider selling Bailly later in the window if they sign one or even two centre-backs this summer.

