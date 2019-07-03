XRegister
06 October 2018

03/07/2019 - 10:36 BST

Tottenham Looking To Tempt Serie A Side Into Sale By Throwing In Sweetener

 




Tottenham Hotspur are willing to offer Toby Alderweireld as a makeweight in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma this summer.

The 19-year-old has endured a meteoric rise in his career graph, since joining Roma from Serie A rivals Inter last summer.  


 



Zaniolo thoroughly impressed for the Giallorossi last season and went on to make 36 appearances in all competitions for the club, while scoring six goals and registering two assists.

As such, the midfielder has piqued the interest of several clubs, including Tottenham, during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


Spurs, who have already signed Jack Clarke from Leeds United and Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record fee from Lyon, have continued to keep an eye on Zaniolo this summer.



And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs are willing to offer Alderweireld as a makeweight in their bid to snare Zaniolo away from Rome during the close season.

It is claimed that Roma are in no rush to hand Zaniolo a new contract after appointing a new sporting director, and Spurs are eyeing tempting them with a player-plus-cash deal.
 


Tottenham are claimed to be interested in letting Alderweireld join Roma and offering €15m in their attempts to secure a deal for Zaniolo.

However, it remains to be seen whether Roma are willing to consider the proposal from Spurs.   
 