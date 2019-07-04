XRegister
06 October 2018

04/07/2019 - 09:04 BST

Competition Fierce As Four Ligue 1 Club Enquire About Newcastle and West Ham Target

 




Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle United target Alexis Claude-Maurice is attracting interest from as many as four Ligue 1 clubs, with enquiries lodged about his situation at Lorient.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a thoroughly impressive domestic campaign in Ligue 2 with Lorient last season, as he netted 17 goals and registered four assists for his team-mates.  


 



Despite failing to help Lorient clinch promotion back to the top flight, Claude-Maurice has piqued the interest of several clubs during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Arsenal have been linked with wanting him ahead of the upcoming season, while West Ham have already failed with an opening bid to try and lure him to the London Stadium.
 


Newcastle have also kept a close eye on Claude-Maurice, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Premier League clubs could face stern competition from Ligue 1 for the midfielder.



It is claimed that all of Nice, Monaco, Rennes and Lille have made contact with Lorient to enquire about the possibility of securing a deal for Claude-Maurice this summer.

Lille are believed to be eyeing launching a swoop for Claude-Maurice, should they fail to keep hold of Jonathan Bamba for the upcoming season.
 


And in the wake of several potential suitors entering the frame to sign Claude-Maurice, it remains to be seen if any of the Premier League sides table an offer to snare him away from France.

Claude-Maurice has a contract with Lorient that runs until the summer of 2021.   
 