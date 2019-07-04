Definitely Main Target – Celtic Star Desperate For Champions League Progression

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer has insisted that qualifying for the Champions League group stage is one of the main targets for the club next season.



The Bhoys are set to begin their 2019/20 campaign against Bosnian side FK Saravejo in their first Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.













The first leg will take place in Bosnia and the second leg will be held at Celtic Park on 17th July. If the Hoops claim victory in the tie, they will face either of Nomme Kalju or KF Shkendija in the second round qualifier.



Although the Celts will potentially have to play four Champions League qualifying matches before the start of the Scottish Premiership season, Ajer has revealed that earning a spot in the group stage of the competition is a major target for Celtic this season.





“We always want to go through so this year it’s definitely one of our mains targets”, Ajer was quoted as saying by the Herald.







“If you get through, you are playing against the best teams in the world and for young and experienced players that is a great experience, especially at Celtic Park.



"You don’t get a more unbelievable atmosphere to play in on those nights. It’s fantastic."





Ajer, who signed for Celtic in 2016, appeared five times in the tournament's qualifying rounds last season, but is yet to make his debut in the Champions League proper.



The Norway international played 23 league matches and three Europa League matches for Celtic last season.

