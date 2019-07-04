I’m Happy To Follow Dedryck Boyata’s Path – Celtic New Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new Bhoy Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo intends to emulate former Hoops defender Dedryck Boyata after signing for the club.



Bolingoli was announced as Celtic's third summer signing on Wednesday, with the Belgian putting pen to a contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.













The left-back swapped Austrian side Rapid Vienna's green and white for Celtic's and will now ply his trade for the Scottish Premiership champions.



Bolingoli is aware of the Belgians that have donned the Celtic colours in the past but named Boyata, who was with the team for four years, as one player that he would like to emulate.





“Celtic have always had great players and, of course, they’ve had a number of great Belgians too", Bolingoli told Celtic TV.







"Dedryck Boyata is one of them, and I’m happy to follow in a similar path. He had a positive influence on this club and hopefully I can do the same.



"I’m fast, and I use my skills and my speed on the left side. I love to play football and I enjoy my football."





Celtic are set fly to Bosnia to kick-off their 2019/20 season against FK Saravejo in their first Champions League qualifier next week.



Bolingoli will be hoping to play a part in the tie, but it remains to be seen if Hoops manager Neil Lennon will hand the Belgian his debut just one week after joining the club.

