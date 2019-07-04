I’m Here To Work Hard – Frank Lampard Delights At Chelsea Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Lampard has expressed his delight at returning to Chelsea as their new manager and is looking forward to bringing success to the club in the near future.



Lampard has signed a three-year contract with Chelsea and has made a massive step up in his coaching career after spending just a season in management at Derby County.













A true Chelsea legend, the former midfielder won three Premier League titles and a Champions League with the club during his playing career and remains the club’s top goalscorer.



The former Blue is delighted to return to Chelsea, where he spent 13 years as a player, in a new role and is looking forward to the challenge of managing the west London side.





Lampard has pointed towards the importance of his history at the club and is keen to be a success as a manager as well at Stamford Bridge.







He told the club’s official website: “I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach.



“Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead.





“I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.”



Chelsea chief executive Marina Granovskaia feels it is the perfect time for Lampard to return to the club and insisted that he has the necessary tools to be a successful manager at Stamford Bridge.



She said: “It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach.



“Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game.



“After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so.



“We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success.”



Lampard's Chelsea will play Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup this summer.



