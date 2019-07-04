XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/07/2019 - 16:42 BST

Rangers Take Decision, To Loan Star Out, Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Possible Destinations

 




Rangers defender-cum-midfielder Ross McCrorie is due to complete a loan move away from Ibrox, with Portsmouth and Shrewsbury tipped as his potential destination.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to make sure that highly-rated McCrorie enjoys regular game time next season to aid his development.


 



McCrorie could join Portsmouth or Shrewsbury, according to Radio Clyde.

Both teams turn out in England's League One and it remains to be seen which Rangers feel would be the more suitable destination for McCrorie.
 


Rangers sent midfielder Greg Docherty on loan to Shrewsbury last season and he enjoyed a successful stint at the club.



McCrorie made a total of 31 appearances for Rangers over the course of last season, but often came on off the bench and only accumulated 1,469 minutes of action.

In total, the highly rated youngster has turned out for the Gers at senior level on 55 occasions.
 


His contract at Ibrox is set to run until the summer of 2022 and his brother Robby recently completed his own loan move away from Rangers.
 