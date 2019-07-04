Tottenham Hotspur In Advanced Talks To Beat Manchester United To Dani Olmo

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks to beat Manchester United to the signature of highly-rated Spain Under-21 international Dani Olmo.



Olmo, on the books at Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb, has been open about his desire to move on this summer.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have been heavily linked with wanting to sign the player, but it is Spurs who have appeared from nowhere to push to complete a deal.



Tottenham have offered Dinamo Zagreb a fee of €25m for Olmo, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.





They are now in advanced talks to stitch together a deal to put Olmo at the disposal of boss Mauricio Pochettino this summer.







Landing the winger would be a big feather in Tottenham's cap, with Olmo being crowned Croatia's Player of the Season last term.



He again shone at the recent European Under-21 Championship this summer and scored in the final as Spain took home the trophy by beating Germany 2-1.





It remains to be seen if Tottenham can quickly wrap up the deal and leave Olmo's other suitors in the dust.



Olmo spent time in the Barcelona youth academy, but surprisingly switched to Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

